NASA’s Artemis II Daily News Conference (April 9, 2026)

NASA leaders are providing status updates, answering media questions, and discussing mission activities for the day. This stream may begin with live views of Artemis II mission coverage before the briefing starts.

With just days until the crew splashes down in the Pacific Ocean on Friday, April 10, the Artemis II test flight has reached multiple milestones, including manually piloting the Orion spacecraft, surpassing the Apollo 13 record for farthest crewed spaceflight, and a lunar flyby to view the far side of the Moon.