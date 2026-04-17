Official Static Feed: NASA's Mobile Launcher on the Move (April 17, 2026)

NASA’s mobile launcher is on the move as teams prepare for the upcoming Artemis III mission.

The massive structure will begin to roll back atop the crawler transporter to the Vehicle Assembly Building at Kennedy Space Center on April 16, marking an important step in ongoing upgrades, system checks, and mission preparations. This journey highlights the incredible engineering behind Artemis infrastructure and the work underway to return astronauts to the lunar surface.

Under Artemis, NASA will send astronauts on increasingly difficult missions to explore more of the Moon for scientific discovery, economic benefits, and to build on our foundation for the first crewed missions to Mars.