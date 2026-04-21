NASA News Conference: Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope is Complete (April 21, 2026)

NASA's new flagship telescope is fully assembled. Find out what it will discover.

NASA is hosting a news conference at its Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, to talk about its Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope, which recently completed construction and is wrapping up prelaunch testing.

Participants include:

- NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman

- Nicky Fox, associate administrator, Science Mission Directorate, NASA Headquarters, Washington

- Jamie Dunn, Roman telescope project manager, NASA Goddard - Julie McEnery, Roman telescope senior project scientist, NASA Goddard

Named after NASA’s first chief astronomer, the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope will have a deep, panoramic view of the cosmos, generating never-before-seen pictures that will revolutionize our understanding of the universe. Roman will also showcase cutting-edge technology, including a test of the most advanced technology ever flown in space to directly image planets around nearby stars, a key step in NASA’s search for life on other worlds.