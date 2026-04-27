Progress 95 Cargo Ship Docking

Watch live as the unpiloted Progress 95 resupply spacecraft docks autonomously to the International Space Station. Docking is set to happen at about 8:00 p.m. EDT (7:00 CST) (0000 UTC April 28).

Progress 95 will remain docked for about seven months before departing for a reentry into Earth's atmosphere to dispose of trash loaded by the space station crew.

For more than 25 years, people have lived and worked continuously aboard the International Space Station, advancing scientific knowledge and making research breakthroughs that aren’t possible on Earth.

The space station helps NASA understand and overcome the challenges of human spaceflight, expand commercial opportunities in low Earth orbit, and build on the foundation for long-duration missions to the Moon and Mars.