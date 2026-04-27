Supreme Court considers Monsanto's Roundup

The Supreme Court is hearing a case about Monsanto’s powerful weedkiller, Roundup, which is used to grow much of the food we eat in the U.S., even though it has lost lawsuits from people who say the product and its ingredient glyphosate caused their cancer.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with John Wesley Boyd Jr., founder and president of the National Black Farmers Association, which has sued Monsanto over Roundup, but is not involved in the current case.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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