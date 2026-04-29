NASA Astronaut Anil Menon Prelaunch News Conference (April 29, 2026)

NASA astronaut Anil Menon is discussing his upcoming mission to the International Space Station — Menon's first spaceflight — in a live news conference at NASA's Johnson Space Center.

The Soyuz MS-29 mission, targeted to launch Tuesday, July 14, will carry Menon and his crewmates, Roscosmos cosmonauts Pyotr Dubrov and Anna Kikina, to the International Space Station for an eight-month stay as part of Expeditions 74/75.

Selected as a NASA astronaut in 2021, Menon graduated with the 23rd astronaut class in 2024. Menon was born and raised in Minneapolis and is an emergency medicine physician, mechanical engineer, and colonel in the United States Space Force. Previously, Menon worked at SpaceX and served as the company’s first flight surgeon, helping to launch the first crewed Dragon spacecraft on NASA’s SpaceX Demo-2 mission in 2020 and building its medical organization to support humans on future missions.