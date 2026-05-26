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Moon Base News Conference (May 26, 2026)

WKNO
Published May 26, 2026 at 12:30 PM CDT

As part of NASA Artemis, we’re building a Moon Base to serve as a lunar habitat for long duration exploration and science.

During this live news event from NASA Headquarters, agency leaders will discuss progress on the Moon Base program, including new industry partners and mission plans.

Participants include:
NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman
Lori Glaze, acting associate administrator, ESDMD
Carlos García-Galán, program executive, Moon Base

Moon Base is a lunar exploration and infrastructure initiative designed to enable sustained human presence and expanded scientific and commercial activity at the lunar South Pole. Robotic missions will work alongside astronauts to study the Moon and help prepare us for future Mars missions.
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