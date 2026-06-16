NASA's SpaceX 34th Commercial Resupply Services Undocking

Watch a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft undock and depart from the International Space Station. The spacecraft is scheduled to undock at 12:05 p.m. EDT (11:05 a.m. CST) (1705 UTC) on Tuesday, June 16, and splash down off the coast of California at 5:08 a.m. PDT (7:08 a.m. CST) (1208 UTC) on Wednesday, June 17.

This Dragon spacecraft arrived at the space station as part of our SpaceX 34th Commercial Resupply Services (CRS-34) mission, carrying science and supplies for the crew aboard the orbiting lab. It will return to Earth with cargo and scientific experiments — from improving fuel storage on future space missions to developing cancer treatments back on Earth.