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U.S. Spacewalk 95

WKNO
Published June 30, 2026 at 5:30 AM CDT

At approximately 8:35 a.m. EDT (7:35 a.m. CST) (1235 UTC) on June 30, 2026, NASA astronauts Chris Williams and Jessica Meir will venture outside the International Space Station for an approximately six-and-a-half-hour spacewalk. The pair will replace a wrist joint on the orbital complex’s Canadarm2 robotic arm.

This spacewalk will be the second for Williams and the fifth for Meir. Williams will serve as spacewalk crew member 1 and will wear a suit with red stripes. Meir will serve as crew member 2 and will wear an unmarked suit.
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