U.S. Spacewalk 95

At approximately 8:35 a.m. EDT (7:35 a.m. CST) (1235 UTC) on June 30, 2026, NASA astronauts Chris Williams and Jessica Meir will venture outside the International Space Station for an approximately six-and-a-half-hour spacewalk. The pair will replace a wrist joint on the orbital complex’s Canadarm2 robotic arm.

This spacewalk will be the second for Williams and the fifth for Meir. Williams will serve as spacewalk crew member 1 and will wear a suit with red stripes. Meir will serve as crew member 2 and will wear an unmarked suit.