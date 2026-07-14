NASA Astronaut Anil Menon Soyuz MS-29 Docking

After lifting off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan aboard a Soyuz MS-29 spacecraft, NASA astronaut Anil Menon is scheduled to dock with the International Space Station at 1:56 p.m. EDT (12:56 p.m. CDT) (1756 UTC) on Tuesday, July 14.

Selected as a candidate in 2021, Menon graduated with the 23rd astronaut class in 2024. This is Menon's first mission to the orbiting lab.

Menon, along with Roscosmos cosmonauts Pyotr Dubrov and Anna Kikina, will spend eight months aboard the space station as part of Expeditions 74 and 75. During his stay on the station, Menon will conduct scientific research and technology demonstrations aimed at advancing human space exploration and benefiting life on Earth.