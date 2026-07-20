After nearly 20 years, geek icon Felicia Day brings pioneering web series 'The Guild' back as a film
After nearly two decades, the creator of one of the world’s first viral internet shows wants to bring it back as a movie.
“The Guild” launched in 2007 and went on for six seasons. It’s about a fictional group of gamers obsessed with a multiplayer online role-playing game — and it catapulted actor, screenwriter, and director Felicia Day into geek stardom.
Day joined host Indira Lakshmanan to discuss her new Kickstarter to fund a movie of “The Guild,” and how the show’s initial success led to a media niche that grew far beyond her expectations.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
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