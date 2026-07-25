NASA Astronaut Chris Williams Soyuz MS-28 Space Station Farewells and Hatch Closing

Watch as NASA astronaut Chris Williams wraps up an 8-month mission aboard the International Space Station by exchanging farewells before departure. This was his first mission to space.

He and Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Kud-Sverchkov and Sergei Mikaev will then enter the Soyuz MS-28 spacecraft.

After the hatch is closed, the spacecraft is scheduled to undock from the orbiting laboratory’s Rassvet module at 3:03 a.m. EDT (2:03 a.m. CST) (0703 UTC) Sunday, July 26, heading for a parachute-assisted landing at 6:25 a.m. EDT (5:25 a.m. CST) (1025 UTC) on the steppe of Kazakhstan.