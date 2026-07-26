NASA Astronaut Chris Williams Soyuz MS-28 Re-entry and Landing

Williams, along with cosmonauts Sergey Kud-Sverchkov and Sergei Mikaev, will touch down on Earth at 6:25 a.m. EDT (5:25 a.m. CST) (1025 UTC) in their Soyuz spacecraft after undocking from the station earlier on July 26. After landing on the steppe of Kazakhstan, they will fly by helicopter to Karaganda, Kazakhstan.

During his time in space, Williams orbited the Earth 3,856 times, went on two spacewalks, and supported numerous experiments that are helping us learn how to live in space while making life better back on our home planet.