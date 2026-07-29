Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope Mission Preview News Conference (July 29, 2026)

Tune in as NASA previews the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope mission one month ahead of its scheduled launch on Aug. 30!

Experts from NASA are providing an overview of the mission and its current status:

- Shawn Domagal-Goldman, director, Astrophysics Division, NASA Headquarters

- Jackie Townsend, Roman telescope project manager, NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center

- Julie McEnery, Roman telescope senior project scientist, NASA Goddard

- Jeremy Perkins, Roman telescope integration and test scientist, NASA Goddard

Named after NASA’s first chief astronomer, the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope will have a deep, panoramic view of the cosmos, generating never-before-seen pictures that will revolutionize our understanding of the universe.