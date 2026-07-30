U.S. Spacewalk Preview News Conference (July 30, 2026)

August will be a month of spacewalks. Tune in and find out what's happening!

NASA experts are speaking about three upcoming spacewalks outside the International Space Station in a live news conference taking place at NASA's Johnson Space Center. These spacewalks, currently scheduled for Aug. 6, Aug. 13 and Aug. 25, will make upgrades and repairs to the orbiting laboratory.

Participants include:

- Bill Spetch, deputy manager of Commercial, Low Earth Orbit Program

- Chris Dobbins, spacewalk flight director

- Chloe Mehring, spacewalk flight director