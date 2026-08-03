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Ending trade pact with Mexico could hit Texas economy hard

WBUR
Published August 3, 2026 at 11:04 AM CDT

During President Trump’s first term at the White House, he negotiated the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) to replace the decades-old NAFTA.

Now he favors terminating it as he seeks to impose a more protectionist trade policy. The potential impact on the Texas economy could be staggering. Texas is the largest exporting state in the U.S., and Mexico is its largest foreign trading partner.

Houston Public Media’s Andrew Schneider reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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