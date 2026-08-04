NASA Astronaut Chris Williams Postflight News Conference (Aug. 4, 2026)
Tune in as astronaut Chris Williams recaps his eight-month mission aboard the International Space Station.
After logging 241 days aboard the orbital laboratory, Williams returned to Earth on July 26, 2026. During his mission, he contributed to a wide range of scientific investigations and technology demonstrations, including research on new cancer treatments and manufacturing materials used in high-performance computers and electronics.