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NASA Astronaut Chris Williams Postflight News Conference (Aug. 4, 2026)

WKNO
Published August 4, 2026 at 1:22 PM CDT

Tune in as astronaut Chris Williams recaps his eight-month mission aboard the International Space Station.

After logging 241 days aboard the orbital laboratory, Williams returned to Earth on July 26, 2026. During his mission, he contributed to a wide range of scientific investigations and technology demonstrations, including research on new cancer treatments and manufacturing materials used in high-performance computers and electronics.
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