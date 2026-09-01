U.S. Spacewalk 99

NASA astronaut Jessica Meir and ESA (European Space Agency) flight engineer Sophie Adenot will begin a spacewalk at around 8:30 a.m. EDT (7:30 a.m. CST) (1230 UTC) on Tuesday, Sept. 1.

Today, the pair will replace a retroreflector on the forward port of the space station’s Harmony module, install jumper cables for the data-relay systems, prepare the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer’s radiator for future maintenance, and replace a high-definition camera on the station’s truss.

Adenot will serve as spacewalk crew member 1 and will wear a suit with red stripes. Meir will serve as crew member 2 and will wear an unmarked suit.