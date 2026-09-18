Women's Professional Baseball League championship series underway

Game three of the Women’s Professional Baseball League Championship Series is on Saturday.

The Los Angeles Queens currently hold a commanding two-game lead over the San Francisco Firebells.

For more on how the first season has gone and hopes for the future, host Scott Tong speaks to Alli Schroder, a pitcher and captain for the Boston Hunters, who lost to the Firebells in the previous round.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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