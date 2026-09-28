Can you trust Mark Zuckerberg's Meta with your AI data?

Do you trust Mark Zuckerberg with your data? The CEO of Meta says he’s reorienting the company’s strategy on artificial intelligence to be all about privacy.

So far, at least, it seems people are willing to give him a chance: Meta’s AI assistant Muse is one of the most popular apps in the App Store.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with Ina Fried, chief technology correspondent for Axios.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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