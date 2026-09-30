NASA's SpaceX Crew-13 Prelaunch News Conference (Sept. 30, 2026)

Mission experts give a preview of NASA's SpaceX Crew-13 mission to the International Space Station ahead of its launch.

Participants include:

- Dr. Lori Glaze, associate administrator, Human Spaceflight Mission Directorate, NASA Headquarters

- Dana Weigel, manager, Low Earth Orbit Program, NASA Johnson

- Mathieu Caron, director, Astronauts, Life Sciences, and Space Medicine, CSA

- William Gerstenmaier, vice president, Build and Flight Reliability, SpaceX

- Arlena Moses, launch weather officer, Cape Canaveral Space Force Station’s 45th Weather Squadron

Crew-13 is scheduled to launch at 11:10 a.m. EDT (10:10 a.m. CST) (1510 UTC), Thursday, Oct. 1, from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, with docking planned for about 7 p.m. EDT (6 p.m. CST) (2300 UTC).