NASA's SpaceX Crew-13 Arrival & Welcome Remarks

Watch as four explorers arrive at the International Space Station.

After lifting off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Thursday, Oct. 1, at 11:10 a.m. EDT (10:10 a.m. CST) (1510 UTC), Crew-13's spacecraft is scheduled to dock at the orbiting lab at 7 p.m. EDT (6 p.m. CST) (2300 UTC), with hatches opening at about 8:45 p.m. EDT (7:45 p.m. CST) (0045 UTC Oct. 2). The crew will also give welcome remarks around 9:20 p.m. EDT (8:20 CST) (0120 UTC Oct. 2).

NASA astronauts Jessica Watkins and Luke Delaney, CSA (Canadian Space Agency) astronaut Joshua Kutryk, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Sergey Teteryatnikov will spend the next several months in low Earth orbit on NASA's SpaceX Crew-13 mission.

While there, they will conduct various science experiments and technology demonstrations to benefit life on Earth and in orbit, furthering humanity's journey back to the Moon, to Mars, and beyond.