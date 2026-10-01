NASA's SpaceX Crew-13 Launch

Four new crew members are heading to the International Space Station!

NASA astronauts Jessica Watkins and Luke Delaney, CSA (Canadian Space Agency) astronaut Joshua Kutryk, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Sergey Teteryatnikov are lifting off aboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft to spend several months living, working, and conducting scientific research in low Earth orbit.

NASA's SpaceX Crew-13 mission is scheduled to lift off from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida at 11:10 a.m. EDT (10:10 a.m. CST) (1510 UTC) on Thursday, Oct. 1. The four members of Crew-13 will arrive at the space station later that day.