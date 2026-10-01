NASA's SpaceX Crew-13 Postlaunch News Conference (Oct. 1, 2026)

After the successful launch of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-13 mission, leaders discuss the mission and answer questions from media.

Participants include:

- NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman

- Dr. Lori Glaze, associate administrator, Human Spaceflight Mission Directorate, NASA Headquarters

- Dana Weigel, manager, Low Earth Orbit Program, NASA Johnson

- Mathieu Caron, director, Astronauts, Life Sciences, and Space Medicine, CSA

- Julianna Scheiman, director, NASA Science and Dragon Programs, SpaceX

NASA astronauts Jessica Watkins and Luke Delaney, CSA (Canadian Space Agency) astronaut Joshua Kutryk, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Sergey Teteryatnikov launched to the International Space Station (ISS) at 11:10 a.m. EDT (10:10 a.m. CST) (1510 UTC) on Thursday, Oct. 1. They are expected to arrive at the space station around 7 p.m. EDT (6 p.m. CST) (2300 UTC).

While there, the Crew-13 members will conduct various experiments and technology demonstrations to benefit life on Earth and in orbit, furthering our journey back to the Moon, to Mars, and beyond.