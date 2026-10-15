NASA's SpaceX Crew-12 Postflight News Conference (Oct. 15, 2026)

After spending over seven months in space, members of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-12 will discuss their mission aboard the International Space Station during a news conference at the agency’s Johnson Space Center in Houston.

NASA astronauts Jessica Meir and Jack Hathaway, ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Sophie Adenot, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev returned to Earth on Oct. 8, after spending 237 days living and working in orbit. (Adenot will return to Europe and not be available during the news conference.)