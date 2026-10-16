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The Milwaukee Brewers are going to the World Series for the first time in more than 40 years

WBUR
Published October 16, 2026 at 11:06 AM CDT
Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras celebrates the final out of Game 4 of baseball's National League Championship Series between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Los Angeles Dodgers, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026, in Los Angeles. (Ashley Landis/AP)
Ashley Landis/AP
Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras celebrates the final out of Game 4 of baseball's National League Championship Series between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Los Angeles Dodgers, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026, in Los Angeles. (Ashley Landis/AP)

For the first time since 1982, the Milwaukee Brewers have punched their card to the World Series. The Brewers swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the best of seven National League Championship series.

Reporter Steve Futterman was in the middle of all the action at Dodgers stadium and joins Here & Now’s Peter O’Dowd with fan and player reactions.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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Sports | NPR NewsHere & Now