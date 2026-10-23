Artemis Acceleration (Oct. 23, 2026) | NASA

NASA officials to discuss the agency's efforts to return American astronauts to the Moon by 2028.

The briefing will feature NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman, Associate Administrator Amit Kshatriya, and Artemis Program Manager Jeremy Parsons.

Through its Artemis program, NASA plans to conduct a series of increasingly complex missions near the Moon's South Pole, expanding lunar exploration and scientific research. The agency also aims to establish a long-term human presence on the Moon, support technological innovation and economic opportunities, and prepare for future crewed missions to Mars.

Learn more about the Artemis program: https://www.nasa.gov/humans-in-space/artemis/