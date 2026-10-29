U.S. Spacewalk 100 | NASA

NASA astronaut Anil Menon and CSA (Canadian Space Agency) astronaut Joshua Kutryk are participating in the 100th spacewalk conducted from the International Space Station's Quest airlock without the space shuttle present. This will be the 285th spacewalk conducted to build, maintain, and upgrade the orbiting laboratory.

Menon and Kutryk are expected to begin their spacewalk at about 8:00 a.m. EDT (1200 UTC); they'll install a new International Space Station Roll-Out Solar Array (IROSA) to boost the station's power.