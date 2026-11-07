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NASA Moon Base: November 2026 Update (Nov. 7, 2026)

WKNO
Published November 7, 2026 at 3:30 PM CST

Join us live from the MAX POWER aerospace expo as we provide an update on our upcoming Moon Base near the lunar South Pole.

Participants in this news conference, taking place at NASA's Kennedy Space Center, include:

- NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman

- Carlos García-Galán, manager, Moon Base Program

- Nicky Fox, associate administrator for Science, NASA Headquarters

- Dayna Ise, acting director, Utility and Infrastructure Office, Moon Base Program
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