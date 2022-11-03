BTH: Education Fund President Terence Patterson

Legislation has been passed that mandates that 3rd grade students who don't score at or above grade level on their TCAP reading tests are to be held back. As a result, tens of thousands of students across the state are possibly at risk of being held back in the 3rd grade. President and CEO of Memphis Education Fund Terence Patterson believes that a more nuanced approach is needed in a school's decision to hold students back.

Patterson joins this week's WKNO/Channel 10 Behind the Headlines with host Eric Barnes and Daily Memphian reporter Bill Dries to discuss steps Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) can take to improve early childhood literacy, including consultations with parents and strengthening the curriculum.

In addition, Patterson discusses MSCS's search for a new superintendent, possible effects of changes to the state's funding formula for school districts, school choice, and possible uses for the one-time increase in federal funding for MSCS.