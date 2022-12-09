BTH: The Future of the 3G Schools

A proposed agreement has been reached over the 3G schools (Germantown Elementary, Middle, and High), after a new state law requiring Memphis Shelby County Schools (MSCS) to relinquish control of the 3Gs to the City of Germantown in 2023. The recent deal also includes funding for a new high school in Cordova, but it's all contingent on approval by the Shelby County Commission.

Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris and Germantown Mayor Mike Palazzolo join this week's WKNO-TV/Channel 10, Behind the Headlines with host Eric Barnes and Daily Memphian reporters Abigail Warren and Bill Dries. Guests discuss the details of the 3G schools' agreement as well as what will become of Lucy Elementary in Millington, Tennessee.