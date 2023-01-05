BTH: Journalist Roundtable on Crime, Police Recruitment, Schools, and More

"In 2022, from January 1st to the end of November there were 9,600 auto thefts in Memphis - an average of 30 a day," says Daily Memphian reporter Julia Baker. "Sixteen-year-olds were the highest age group to be arrested for [car thefts]," Baker adds, "and eighteen-year-olds [followed]."

Baker joins host Eric Barnes for a journalist roundtable on this week's WKNO/Channel 10 Behind the Headlines with The Memphis Flyer's Toby Sells, The Institute of Public Service Reporting's Marc Perrusquia, and The Daily Memphian's Bill Dries. Guests talk about crime in the Mid-South, including the backlog of rape kits and bail reform.

In addition, guests talk about police recruitment, changes in the local school systems, the 2022 winter storms, and more.