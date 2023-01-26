BTH: Journalist Roundtable on the Investigation Into Tyre Nichols' Death

On January 7, 2023, Tyre Nichols was stopped for reckless driving. The traffic stop resulted in the physical abuse of Nichols, which contributed to his death on January 10th. Five members of the Memphis Police Department (MPD), who all served on the SCORPION unit, have been indicted in the death of Nichols says Daily Memphian reporter Julia Baker.

Baker joins host Eric Barnes for a journalist roundtable this week's WKNO/Channel 10 Behind the Headlines with The Memphis Flyer's Toby Sells, The New Tri-State Defender's Karanja Ajanaku, and The Daily Memphain's Bill Dries. Guests discuss what led to the passing of Nichols and how local officials are handling the case.

In addition, guests briefly discuss bail reform.