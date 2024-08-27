-
Emmitt Martin is the second former officer to plead guilty in the killing that sparked outrage and renewed calls for police reform. Three former officers still face trial in federal court next month.
Former police officer Emmitt Martin III pleaded guilty to federal civil rights violations for his role the night of Tyre Nichols' violent arrest.
Second Officer Charged in Tyre Nichols Beating Death to Reverse Not-Guilty Plea to Federal ViolationsOne of the four former Memphis police officers scheduled to go to federal trial next month for violating Tyre Nichols’ civil rights intends to change his original not-guilty plea.
Loved ones gathered to mark one year since former Memphis police officers were captured on video beating him. He died three days later.
Ex-Memphis police officer Desmond Mills appeared in federal court Thursday and changed his plea to guilty in the beating death of Tyre Nichols.
Desmond Mills Jr. changed his plea to guilty in the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols, becoming the first of five officers charged to reverse course. The agreement would settle state and federal charges.
The five former police officers face charges of excessive force, deliberate indifference and witness tampering for the January death of the 29-year-old Nichols.
A few hundred supporters gathered in downtown Memphis Monday evening to celebrate what would have been Tyre Nichols' 30th birthday.
The lawsuit compared Nichols' fatal police beating to the 1955 killing of Emmett Till, saying the 29-year-old suffered a beating "endured at hands of a modern-day lynch mob."
The late 29-year-old Sacramento native will be posthumously honored with a bronze plaque that will be installed at the newly renamed park.