BTH: Tyre Nichols Retrial, MATA Shake-Up, Schools, and New TN Gun Laws

This week on Behind the Headlines, host Eric Barnes was joined by reporters Toby Sells from The Memphis Flyer, Katherine Burgess from MLK50, as well as Bill Dries and Laura Testino from the Daily Memphian. They discussed various topics, including the federal retrial in the Tyre Nichols case, proposals to take over Memphis-Shelby County Schools, leadership turmoil at MATA, new rulings on Tennessee gun laws, and more.

The panel opens with the federal case against three former Memphis police officers involved in the beating of Tyre Nichols. U.S. District Judge Sheryl H. Lipman ordered a new trial after Judge Mark Norris recused himself due to concerns about the appearance of impartiality. Norris had made comments suggesting that gang influence extended into the upper ranks of the Memphis Police Department. He also called for further investigation into a separate shooting involving a law clerk. These concerns ultimately raised questions about his impartiality. Federal investigators later concluded that there was no federal connection linking that crime to the Nichols case.

As Dries explained, the decision means the convictions in the civil rights trial are set aside entirely: “The judge said a new trial. Not just rethink the sentencing, or someone else does the sentencing.” Burgess noted that attorneys for the officers are already arguing that double jeopardy should prevent retrial on counts where the officers were acquitted. Sells said the public is weary: “I just think folks are exhausted… can we please just get some justice for [Tyre] Nichols and his family?”

The conversation then turned to education. Testino outlined how interim superintendent Roderick Richmond has begun pushing back against a proposed state takeover of Memphis-Shelby County Schools. In a presentation, Richmond highlighted the history of past interventions, such as the Achievement School District, and argued they largely failed to meet their goals.

Shelby County commissioners are currently discussing whether all school board seats should be included on the ballot next year, a move that could shorten the terms of current members. Additionally, both political parties have decided to hold partisan primaries for school board races, which could make the May election a decisive one.

Vacant school buildings remain another pressing challenge. The board approved $612,000 to improve security at empty facilities. At Humes Middle School, two competing proposals are on the table: one from New Ballet to purchase the property “as is,” and another from MLGW, offering the full appraised value for the land needed to build a substation to support nearby development.

Burgess reported on the turmoil at MATA, where five out of nine board members resigned after the city paused interviews for a new CEO. This situation has left the agency without a quorum on the board or a chief executive. Meanwhile, day-to-day operations are being managed by the newly appointed operations leadership, while the City Council considers appointing a trustee.

Wrapping up, the panel discussed a recent ruling by a three-judge panel that struck down Tennessee state laws banning guns in public parks and prohibiting carrying weapons with the “intent to go armed.” Sells noted gun-rights groups hailed the decision, while Barnes emphasized the unusual reaction from state leadership, saying, “even the Republican AG is pushing back.”