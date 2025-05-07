Memphis Reacts to Not Guilty Verdict in Tyre Nichols Trial

On all charges, three former Memphis Police Officers standing trial in the beating death of motorist Tyre Nichols were found not guilty, Wed. May 7.

The sequestered jury had been brought in from the Chattanooga area to decide whether Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley and Justin Smith were each guilty of second degree murder and other charges.

They, along with two other officers who previously pleaded guilty, were seen on body cam and SkyCop video punching, kicking and pepper-spraying Nichols after he fled from a chaotic traffic stop in 2023. Nichols was hospitalized and later died.

Shelby County district Attorney General Steve Mulroy addressed reporters gathered outside the courtroom Wednesday afternoon, shortly after the verdict.

"Was I surprised that there wasn't a single guilty verdict on any of the counts or any of the lesser included offenses?" Mulroy asked. "Given the overwhelming evidence that I think that we presented, yes, I was surprised. Do I have an explanation for it? No."

The City of Memphis is still facing a multimillion wrongful death lawsuit by the family of Nichols. Mulroy explained why family members left the courtroom soon after the verdict.

"Obviously, they were devastated," Mulroy said. "I think you could imagine that they would be devastated. I think they were outraged, and I think we can understand why they'd be outraged by this result, given the evidence. They quite understandably decided that they needed to go home and process all this, and we're going to give them that respect and respect their privacy."

As word spread across Memphis, activists, political leaders and community organizers shared their shock on social media.

Mulroy noted that the jury pool had been selected from Hamilton County in East Tennessee because that city had the least media coverage about the original incident. But for Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church Senior Pastor J. Lawrence Turner, their verdict — along with the defense counsel's portrayal of Nichols as noncompliant as he was beaten — spoke to long-time negative views of social justice in Memphis.

"It's almost like having the scab ripped off," Rev. Turner said. "So I'm encouraging people: even though you're tempted to give up and to lose hope, feel what you're feeling in this moment. But then we must move from sentimentality into action and channel a sense of righteous indignation into constructive action."

Reactions

Memphis Congressman Steve Cohen:

“I am disappointed with the verdicts. But as an attorney, I understand the role of a jury in our system of justice and the verdicts must be respected. These former officers were found guilty in federal court so justice will be done.”

Attorneys Ben Crump and Antonio Romanucci, legal team of the Nichols family:

"Today’s verdicts are a devastating miscarriage of justice. The world watched as Tyre Nichols was beaten to death by those sworn to protect and serve. That brutal, inhumane assault was captured on video, yet the officers responsible were acquitted.

“Tyre’s life was stolen, and his family was denied the justice they so deeply deserve. We are outraged, and we know we are not alone.

“We thank the Memphis community and people across the nation who have stood by Tyre’s family, lifted their voices, and demanded accountability. Your solidarity has been a beacon of hope in this painful journey. We remain fiercely committed to civil justice and ask for your continued support as we press forward with the civil trial and push for meaningful, lasting reforms needed to stop the cycle of police brutality.

“Let this be a rallying cry: we must confront the broken systems that empowered this injustice and demand the change our nation –– and Tyre’s legacy –– deserves.”

Tennessee Senate Minority Leader Sen. Raumesh Akbari (D-Memphis):

“I am heartbroken—and I am angry. What happened to Tyre Nichols was not just a tragedy; it was a brutal injustice. The world watched as his life was stolen in a horrific, senseless beating. And now, his mother, Mrs. RowVaughn Wells, and his loved ones are left to carry a pain no family should ever endure.

“We should not have to keep witnessing this. We should not have to keep burying our sons, our brothers, our friends. We are tired of demanding justice that comes too late—if at all. Tired of asking if our lives truly matter in a system that continues to treat them as disposable. Days like these are unbearably cruel. They leave us searching for answers—about the worth of a life, the unbearable weight of losing one, and whether justice truly exists for us all.

“Tyre deserved better. And we will fight—for his name, for his memory, and for the justice that still feels too far away.”

Tennessee Senate Democratic Caucus Chairwoman Sen. London Lamar (D-Memphis):

“I am shocked. I am gutted. This verdict is a devastating blow to a community still grieving the brutal killing of Tyre Nichols—a 29-year-old Black man who died after being violently beaten by members of the Memphis SCORPION police unit.

“We all saw the video. We saw Tyre cry out for his mother. We saw officers act without humanity or restraint. This case was supposed to show that police can be held accountable. Instead, this jury’s decision leaves too many of us wondering if justice is ever possible.

“My heart is with Tyre’s family and everyone in our community carrying the weight of this painful outcome. More than ever, Memphis—and communities across our state—need police officers who protect and serve, not intimidate and harm.

“As difficult as today’s news is, I take some comfort in knowing that all five officers involved still face sentencing in federal court. That process must reflect the seriousness of their actions and the value of Tyre’s life.

“We have so much work to do to rebuild trust, reimagine public safety, and ensure that accountability in policing is not the exception—but the expectation.”

Statement from Memphis Mayor Paul Young and Police Chief Cerelyn C.J. Davis

May 7, 2025 - Statement from Mayor Paul Young and MPD Chief Cerelyn J. Davis pic.twitter.com/fFNJXVqxek — CityofMem_Media (@CityofMem_Media) May 7, 2025

Tennessee Democratic Party Chairwoman Rachel Campbell:

“The pain in Memphis today is immeasurable, not just for Tyre Nichols’ family but for every mother who knows it could have been her son. Grief deserves public witness that a life was taken, and we were all denied that today. All Tennesseans of every race need to understand that this grief won’t stay buried forever, and it’s our responsibility to build a state that can deliver justice.”

Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris:

The senseless killing of Tyre Nichols created a wound in our community that is still healing. While I respect the judicial process, I also recognize today’s verdict pours salt on that wound. We must support reforms to the system to ensure this won’t happen again. pic.twitter.com/DZGJpHxbpd — Mayor Lee Harris (@MayorLeeHarris) May 7, 2025

Rev. Al Sharpton, who performed the eulogy for Tyre Nichols: