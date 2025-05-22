BTH: Journalist Roundtable on Clayborn Temple, Federal Oversight, Budget Season, and More

This week on Behind the Headlines on WKNO/Channel 10, host Eric Barnes welcomed journalists Bill Dries and Laura Testino from the Daily Memphian, along with Toby Sells from the Memphis Flyer. They held an in-depth discussion about several key topics facing Memphis, including the fire at Clayborn Temple, changes in federal oversight of the Memphis Police Department, and the ongoing budget challenges facing city and county governments.

The roundtable began with an update on the fire that significantly damaged the historic Clayborn Temple, an important site of the Civil Rights Movement. Dries reported that the fire is now officially considered arson, with federal and local agencies identifying a person of interest. The nonprofit leading the restoration now faces a difficult road ahead, as much of the building was lost in the fire. The remaining structure is unstable, with the back wall collapsing just days after the flames were put out.

Sells referred to the fire as an "absolute tragedy," especially now that it's believed to have been intentionally set. "That just makes it worse than tragedy somehow," he stated, highlighting the building's significant legacy and symbolic importance in Memphis' history. Both Dries and Barnes acknowledged the challenges ahead, noting the difficulty of fundraising for restoration efforts even before the fire.

The conversation shifted to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) decision under the Trump administration to drop civil rights enforcement efforts against the Memphis Police Department (MPD). This move follows a comprehensive DOJ report released in December detailing patterns of misconduct, including incidents involving children and the use of excessive force.

Sells shared a particularly alarming incident from the DOJ report involving an 8-year-old with mental health issues who was threatened with a taser. He also pointed to several other troubling cases detailed in the report, stating that it had "sent a shockwave through everybody." He added, "Nobody else is coming to help us. So, I'm rooting for Mayor Young, I'm rooting for the Memphis Police Department to come up with some strategies to make this community safer for everybody."

The panel also discussed the ongoing civil lawsuit filed by Tyre Nichols' family following his death in police custody in early 2023, which drew national scrutiny. Although the DOJ report did not specifically address this incident, Dries noted that the findings could still be relevant to the case. However, Dries warned that city leadership has historically claimed that reforms were already implemented, even when significant systemic issues remained unaddressed.

From police accountability, the conversation shifted to Memphis' violent crime statistics. A recent remark by FBI Director Cash Patel labeling Memphis "the homicide capital of the U.S." sparked widespread debate. Sells investigated the claim and found that the reality depends on how homicide and murder statistics are categorized and reported by different agencies. While Memphis may lead in per capita homicides, it still trails cities like St. Louis in per capita murders. Dries pointed out that although crime statistics show a downward trend—especially in violent crime over the past 18 months—the public's perception of safety often does not reflect these numbers.

Turning to education, Testino reported on Memphis-Shelby County Schools' budget proposal under Interim Superintendent Roderick Richmond. The plan includes hiring 40 additional security officers and creating a preventative maintenance team but avoids significant cuts. Testino noted that despite speculation about a superintendent search, no public steps have been taken so far—possibly influenced by delayed legislative discussions around state oversight of the school board.

On the county side, Dries explained that Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris has proposed lowering the property tax rate from $3.39 to $2.73, citing increased property values. However, some commissioners are skeptical about the state certification of this rate, which sets the stage for a contentious budget season. In contrast, the City Council's budget process has proceeded more smoothly, with fewer signs of dissent.

The roundtable also explored how proposed federal budget cuts could affect public assistance programs in Tennessee that support low-income families, including Medicaid (TennCare), food aid, and housing assistance. Sells reported that Shelby County is the most dependent in the state on federal aid, particularly Medicaid. Proposed cuts at the federal level could remove billions from the local economy, which would disproportionately impact Memphis residents in need.

To wrap up, Testino touched on the state's third-grade reading intervention law, which has resulted in some students retaking exams in the final days of school. Meanwhile, a new state voucher program has seen applications exceed the number of available spots, though local participation numbers have not yet been released.