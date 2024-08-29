Shelby County District Attorney (DA)

-
Authorities issued a warrant in May for Deario Wilkerson's arrest in connection with a fatal shooting. They finally captured him in Memphis this week, after he fell, so to speak, into their laps.
Former police officer Emmitt Martin III pleaded guilty to federal civil rights violations for his role the night of Tyre Nichols' violent arrest.
This week on WKNO/Channel 10’s Behind the Headlines, Shelby County District Attorney General Steve Mulroy joins host Eric Barnes and Daily Memphian reporter Aarron Fleming.
The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office has agreed with federal authorities to stop enforcing a state law that makes it a felony for a person who is knowingly HIV positive to engage in sex work.
Local DA Says Officers Justified in Use of Force During Shootout That Left One Officer and Suspect DeadThe Shelby County District Attorney says that Memphis police officers involved in a shootout last week that resulted in their colleague’s death were justified in their use of force.
A police officer and an 18-year-old suspect died in an exchange of gun fire early Friday morning.
This week on Channel 10’s Behind the Headlines Shelby County District Attorney General Steve Mulroy joins host Eric Barnes and Daily Memphian reporter Bill Dries.
Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton is floating the idea of impeaching Shelby County's District Attorney General for the high crime rate. Is it justified?
Nine correctional officers at the Shelby County Jail have been indicted on charges relating to the in-custody death of Gershun Freeman last year.
The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office released edited and redacted clips of body camera and dash camera footage from a fatal traffic stop in June. The stop culminated in a Sheriff’s deputy fatally shooting the 21-year-old driver, and the deputy being hospitalized with critical injuries.