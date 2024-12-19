BTH: DA Mulroy on Crime Rate Decline and Justice Reform in Shelby County

Shelby County District Attorney General Steve Mulroy says the local crime rate has steadily decreased over the past four quarters. However, he notes that this decline follows a period of historically high crime rates. Mulroy shares some of his office's ongoing efforts during this week's Behind the Headlines on WKNO/Channel 10 alongside The Daily Memphian reporter Aarron Fleming and host Eric Barnes. Despite the progress, Mulroy stresses that much work remains.

Mulroy discusses the Shelby County DA office's role in the bail process, explaining that while prosecutors can suggest bail amounts, the judicial commissioners ultimately make the final decision. Mulroy also highlights some flaws in the current judicial system and reforms he hopes the Tennessee legislature will address in the upcoming session.

Additionally, Mulroy outlines how his office holds individuals accountable for crimes of all types while also emphasizing the principle that people are presumed innocent until proven guilty.