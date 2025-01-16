© 2025 WKNO FM
BTH: Shelby County Commissioners on MSCS Board Leadership Disputes, Criminal Justice, and More

WKNO | By Savannah Smith,
Christopher Blank
Published January 16, 2025 at 9:08 PM CST

After less than a year as superintendent of Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS), Dr. Marie Feagins faces the possibility of termination. During a meeting this past Wednesday, the MSCS Board planned to vote on her removal. However, the vote was delayed after Feagins defended her leadership by addressing the board and countering the allegations against her. The delay also followed the Shelby County Commission's passing of a resolution expressing 'no confidence' in the board's actions.

This week on WKNO/Channel 10's Behind the Headlines, Shelby County Commissioners David Bradford, Brandon Morrison, and Amber Mills join host Eric Barnes and Bill Dries to discuss concerns over the political motivations behind the board's decision to pursue Feagins' removal and its possible implications.

Guests also discussed several key county issues, including proposals for a new jail and local crime lab. Additionally, they weighed in on the ongoing debate regarding District Attorney Steve Mulroy's tenure, offering their views on whether he should remain in office considering a motion filed by State Senator Brent Taylor to remove Mulroy.

Wrapping up, the commissioners talked about the upcoming budget season and the discussion of a countywide tax increase.
Behind the Headlines Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS)Shelby County CommissionCity of Memphis GovernmentCrimeShelby County District Attorney (DA)Tennessee State GovernmentThe Daily Memphian
Savannah Smith
Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
