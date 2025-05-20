Memphis Shuts Down Frayser Nightclub Cited in Pattern of Violence

A Memphis nightclub with a longstanding history of police incidents has been closed following a fatal shooting, marking another significant application of nuisance abatement laws by local authorities.

Infiniti Sports Bar & Grill, located on North Watkins Street in the Frayser neighborhood, was officially closed on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. The action came after a mass shooting on Tuesday, May 6, that left two people dead and three others wounded. The incident brought the number of homicides linked to the establishment this year to four.

Authorities say the closure was the result of a sustained pattern of violence. Over the past two years, Memphis police responded to 93 calls for service at the club, including reports of aggravated assault, drug overdoses, and auto theft. Within the immediate area, officers documented more than 260 additional calls in the past year, many involving violent incidents.

Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy said the decision to shut down the business was not made lightly. It followed years of complaints, police investigations, and warnings issued to the owners.

“When a business becomes a magnet for criminal activity, it can drag down the surrounding neighborhood, threatening residents’ safety and degrading their quality of life,” Mulroy said. “If there’s a pattern of such activity, the best course can be to shut the place down as a public nuisance.”

The shutdown reflects a broader enforcement strategy that has gained traction in Memphis over the past decade. Tennessee law permits the temporary or permanent closure of properties that consistently contribute to criminal activity, using civil injunctions to limit operations until specific safety conditions are met. These cases are typically handled in Shelby County’s Environmental Court, which was established in the early 1980s to address health and safety violations tied to property neglect and crime.

Since taking office in 2022, Mulroy has overseen more than a dozen nuisance closures. His office says each case involves a detailed investigation and coordination with police, city attorneys, and community members.

Among the properties previously closed are Snappy Mart, a Midtown convenience store that shut down in 2024 following a string of violent incidents, and Fast Check, a gas station on Winchester Road that logged over 500 calls for service and was linked to a homicide. Residential properties have also been targeted, including a home in Binghampton declared a public nuisance after a murder and several drug-related overdoses.

The closure of Infiniti highlights broader public safety concerns in Frayser, a North Memphis neighborhood once home to a strong working-class population. In the mid-20th century, Frayser thrived thanks to nearby industrial employers like International Harvester and Firestone, which supported a predominantly middle-income community.

However, the loss of manufacturing jobs in the 1980s led to decades of economic decline, population loss, and housing instability. As incomes fell and vacancies increased, crime began to rise.

In recent years, Frayser has consistently experienced higher-than-average rates of violent crime compared to other parts of Memphis. According to the Frayser Community Development Corporation and city housing officials, local leaders have launched redevelopment efforts focused on affordable housing, youth programs, and economic revitalization. Still, progress has been uneven.

Located at a major intersection in this historically under-resourced neighborhood, the club had become one of several commercial properties repeatedly linked to violent incidents. Its closure follows mounting pressure from law enforcement and residents calling for safer conditions.

Responding to those concerns, Mulroy said the goal is not to target business owners but to prioritize neighborhood safety.

“We value entrepreneurship, know that it can be difficult to develop businesses in higher-crime areas, and want Memphis businesses to succeed—but not at the expense of public safety,” he said.

Officials noted that nuisance closures are not always permanent. Tennessee law allows property owners to enter into remediation agreements with specific improvements and operational changes.

In past cases, businesses have reopened after installing enhanced lighting, adding surveillance systems, hiring licensed security personnel, and modifying hours of operation. City leaders say these measures are designed to reduce crime and rebuild public trust in areas impacted by repeat incidents.

Still, officials emphasized that enforcement efforts will continue citywide. As Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn “C.J.” Davis said, “Every business owner in this city has a choice: be part of the solution, or be held accountable.”