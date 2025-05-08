BTH: Journalist Roundtable on Nichols Verdict, Turbines, School Facilities, and More

On this week's Behind the Headlines on WKNO/Channel 10, host Eric Barnes led a roundtable discussion with Katherine Burgess of MLK50, Laura Testino of the Daily Memphian, and Kailynn Johnson of the Memphis Flyer. They covered some of the most pressing issues facing Memphis, including the Tyre Nichols verdict, challenges in school buildings, environmental concerns in Southwest Memphis, and more.

Katherine Burgess described the tense atmosphere in the courtroom as three former officers were found not guilty on all counts related to the killing of Tyre Nichols. "You could hear a pin drop," she said, calling the verdict shocking given the range of charges jurors could have considered. Burgess noted that while these three officers were acquitted in state court, all five involved still await sentencing for guilty verdicts in last year's federal trial. She added, "If there was no official misconduct in this circumstance, that says something particularly horrifying about policing in Memphis and policing in this country."

Shifting to environmental issues, Johnson and Burgess reported on public frustration surrounding the xAI data center and its use of gas turbines in Southwest Memphis. Johnson said residents were not satisfied with assurances that some turbines would be removed and others used only for emergencies. "There's a lot of anger and distrust," Burgess added, pointing to the lack of air monitoring in the area and the slow, unclear rollout of information from xAI.

Testino brought updates on Memphis-Shelby County Schools' plan to deal with more than 200 properties, about 15 of which are currently unused. The district has set a Sept. 1 deadline to present a comprehensive facilities plan, which could include leasing, selling, or demolishing some buildings. One example is Humes High School—Elvis Presley's alma mater—now eyed by New Ballet Ensemble, though its offer falls below the appraised value.

The conversation also touched on a new law that may significantly change the school board. Shelby County may move to align all board elections on a single ballot and impose new term limits, a shift with both political and practical implications. Testino noted that this could lead to every board seat being on the 2026 ballot, raising questions about voter turnout and partisanship.

The roundtable closed with updates on two programs facing funding struggles. Burgess reported that MATA is projected to receive less funding than expected from the city, putting additional route plans on hold. Meanwhile, Johnson noted that the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Memphis will close several high school sites due to the end of pandemic-era relief funding. Despite their past recognition as vital community partners, the organization is now forced to scale back its operations.