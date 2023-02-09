BTH: Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris on Police Reform, Healthcare, Climate Change, More

"Access for all, in terms of healthcare" is a priority, says Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris. Now with the partnership of the University of Tennessee Health Science Center, a free healthcare program called ShelbyCares will open up in a few weeks on 3rd street. Harris believes that ShelbyCares is a step in the right direction to provide citizens with a needed necessity.

Harris joins host Eric Barnes for this week's WKNO/Channel 10 Behind the Headlines with The Daily Memphain's Bill Dries. In addition to ShelbyCares, Harris discusses the work his office is doing to tackle local issues like police reform, education, climate change, and more.

Wrapping up, Harris talks about the upcoming County budget and his priorities for the new fiscal year.