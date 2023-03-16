BTH: Journalist Roundtable on Residency Lawsuit, Crime, Education, More

In May 2023, the Shelby County Election Commission will give out Memphis mayoral ballot petitions.

Despite conflicting legal opinions and rulings, the Shelby County Election Commission has enforced a 5-year residency requirement for anyone to receive a mayoral candidate petition.

Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner has filed a lawsuit, says Daily Memphian reporter Bill Dries, stating that other rulings have since allowed candidates to run as long as they are a local resident when they win.

Eric Barnes hosts a journalist roundtable for this week's WKNO/Channel 10 Behind the Headlines with Dries and reporter Julia Baker. In addition to the mayoral election, guests talk about juvenile crime, bail reform, and the search for a new Memphis Shelby County Schools superintendent.

Wrapping up, guests discuss Judge James Jones Jr.'s decision to delay the release of 20 more hours of additional footage taken the night Tyre Nichols was arrested, as well as what happened to some of the police officers and paramedics involved.