BTH: DA Mulroy Discusses Bail Guidelines, Intervention Efforts

In crime-plagued Shelby County, debate continues about the efficacy of the local criminal justice system and the so-called "revolving door" for nonviolent offenders repeatedly arrested for the same crimes.

Shelby County District Attorney General Steve Mulroy says since enacting new bail regulations, there are no issues with such recent cases.

Mulroy joins host Eric Barnes and Daily Memphian reporter Julia Baker for this week's WKNO Channel 10 Behind the Headlines. Mulroy discusses the DA's limited role in setting bail, as well as explaining how bail is determined. "It's not [based on] the seriousness of the crime" (because everyone is innocent until proven guilty), he says, but on the likelihood that the individual will leave town or skip out on a court date.

In addition, Mulroy talks about rehabilitation and intervention efforts, transparency in the local court systems, and more.