BTH: "We're Moving!" | Memphis Brooks Museum of Art

Founded in 1916, the Memphis Brooks Museum of Art is the oldest and largest art museum in Tennessee. Since its establishment well over a century ago, the Brooks has been located at Overton Park, in Midtown Memphis.

Zoe Kahr, the museum's executive director, says a decision has been made to move the museum to Downtown Memphis by the end of 2025, with construction already underway. The change in location, says Kahr, was chosen after an in-depth look into the museum's future at the current building versus at a new venue.

The move Downtown will give way to a renovated bluff walk, a rooftop garden, an open-to-the-public courtyard, and more. In addition, the new Brooks building will have 50% more gallery space and allow access to larger art pieces that can not currently fit in the Overton Park building.

"There will be no front or back doors to the museum," says Kahr who expects the new museum's layout to change the way people experience exhibits. "We aren't prioritizing anyone, a period of time, or culture over another," Kahr adds, saying that most museums have one front door which subtly tells you how important one exhibit is over another, which she says can alter your experience and perspective. However, with a lack of front and rear entrances, plus everything being all on one level, the building will be more open, provide multiple points of entry, and "put all exhibits on a level playing field."

Joining this week's WKNO/Channel 10's Behind the Headlines Zoe Kahr discusses the Brooks move, as well as current and upcoming exhibits with host Eric Barnes and Daily Memphian reporter Bill Dries.