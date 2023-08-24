BTH: Greater Memphis Chamber Creates a "One-Stop-Shop" for New Business Prospects

The Greater Memphis Chamber was founded in 1838 with the goal of helping Memphis grow, whether through economic and business development, investments, or cultivating an attractive and ideal place for new and existing business prospects.

President and CEO of the Greater Memphis Chamber Ted Townsend says that the Chamber has created a "one-stop-shop" which "brings everyone to the table at one time so that the business does not have to knock on so many doors when they are considering placing investment and creating jobs here."

Townson adds that the feedback on the "onr-stop-shop" has been positive as everyone enjoys "knowing that they will have representation from city hall, from Shelby County government, from our utility partners and anyone else involved in the execution of getting that business to operate here."

Joining this week's WKNO/Channel 10's Behind the Headlines with host Eric Barnes and Daily Memphian reporter Bill Dries, Townsend discusses what businesses look for when searching for a city to do business in.

In addition, Townsend talks about business and economic development, the Greater Memphis Chamber's partnership with Memphis in May, and more.