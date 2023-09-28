BTH: State of Education in Memphis

In the Memphis Shelby County Schools district (MSCS), roughly 40% of third graders are reading and preforming at grade level. When it comes to the academic success of children, there are many aspects that play a vital role — including parents, teachers, communities, and others, says Natalie McKinney, Executive Director of Whole Child Strategies.

McKinney joins this week's WKNO/Channel 10's Behind the Headlines with the CEO of Memphis Education Fund Terence Patterson, the President of JESSRAN Eric Harris, Daily Memphian reporter Bill Dries and host Eric Barnes. Guests discuss how critical it is in understanding, engaging, and uplifting the pillars of a child's academic success, especially in Memphis.

In addition, guests talk about a few businesses, organizations and programs that are aiming to help local students excel.