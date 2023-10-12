BTH: Germantown Mayor Mike Palazzolo

The summer of 2023 brought heavy rains and severe storms across the Mid-South. As a result, the City of Germantown ended up losing power and had to rely on back-up generators to provide electricity to essential city services.

In late July, it was discovered that "an overfill [in a diesel tank that powered the generators]" was leaking into the ground, says Germantown Mayor Mike Palazzolo. "That [diesel] leaked into the ground and then it made its way to a very small, quarter size, hole in a pipe that goes into our [water] basin," Palazzolo adds.

Palazzolo discusses the Germantown water crisis in July, when he joins this week's WKNO-TV Behind the Headlines with host Eric Barnes and Daily Memphian reporter Abigail Warren.

In addition, Palazzolo talks about education, public safety, Blue Oval, and more.