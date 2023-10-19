BTH: Memphis City Councilmen on Local Elections, MLGW, MATA and More

Paul Young, President and CEO of the Downtown Memphis Commission, recently beat seventeen other candidates for Memphis City Mayor.

"Mayor-elect Young received [roughly] 25% of the vote, which means 75% of the people voted for another mayor," says Memphis City Councilman JB Smiley, Jr.

Because of that low percentage, the Memphis City Council is proposing an amendment requiring run-off elections for future mayoral candidates who don't receive at least 50% of the vote.

Smiley and Councilman Chase Carlisle discuss the 50% +1 amendment, as well as the results of the recent municipal election on this week's WKNO-TV Behind the Headlines with host Eric Barnes and The Daily Memphian reporter Bill Dries.

In addition, guests talk about MLGW, MATA, and the future of Liberty Park & Mid-South Coliseum.